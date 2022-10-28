Noc Walpurgi

Not Available

An aging opera star (Zajaczkowska) reluctantly allows an eager fan-boy of a journalist (Tłokínski) into her dressing room late one fateful night in 1969, following a Swiss performance of Puccini’s "Turandot." The young interviewer at first plays court jester to the haughty diva, but the testy encounter becomes by turns flirtatious, seductive, murderous, and cruel, as the role-playing evolves rapidly through permutations of master/slave, lover/suitor, and mother/son. The film’s symbolic Witches’ Sabbath title hints at the dark hysteria and enveloping evil that will emerge when the central tragedy of the singer’s past is revealed.