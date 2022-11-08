Not Available

Director José Luis García Agraz, an independent filmmaker, opens this fast-paced drama with a murder and in flashbacks tells the story of how the assassin, Rodrigo Saracho (Gonzalo Vega) was caught in circumstances slightly beyond his control and left with no way out except to descend further and further down the moral scale. The man remembers how he began as an aspiring boxer in Mexico City, innocent of the seamier side of the ring, and how crime bosses slowly involve him first in a few "minor" transgressions, such as throwing a fight, and then in ever-more-serious criminal activity.