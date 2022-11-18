Noce blanche

Not Available

The loyal, committed and very decent Elvis (Kenneth Nkosi) leaves Johannesburg en route to pick up his best friend and best man Tumi (Rapulana Seiphemo) in Durban. The two will then journey on to Cape Town to begin rehearsals for Elvis’s wedding to the beautiful Ayanda (Zandile Msutwana).But things don’t go according to plan. As Tumi and Elvis struggle to find their way through the Eastern Cape they are picked up by Rose (Jodie Whittaker), a young English doctor. Now there’s an unlikely trio on the road, with romantic sparks igniting.Who knows if they’ll make it on time, whether the wedding will be delayed or cancelled or come perilously close to not even happening.