Noche de verano

"Jorge Grau's first feature film, shot in glorious black and white in 1962, this Spanish-Italian coproduction is in many ways related to Antonioni's "La Notte". Both films speak about the impairing ability to communicate as well as the desire and impossibility to establish a relationship, and a party as background scenery. Where Antonioni's film depicts a luxurious party in Milan, Grau's version portraits the gathering of several characters with no expectations on the night of the sommer solistice in Barcelona."