In the first episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Buenos Aires-based artist Mariela Scafati questions the notion of maintenance by exploring the absurdity of the concept of “normalcy” in our current times, and contemplating the values that shape our societies. Although Scafati’s exhibition Bodybuildings would have been on view at Storefront’s gallery space this summer, she is ready to embrace the challenge of meaningful change brought on by the current moment.