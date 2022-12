Not Available

After her mothers' death, Zella (Lauren Peele) descends into a world of madness. Is she merely dealing with her mothers passing in extreme measures? Or perhaps her husband Stellan (Nicholas Nazario) is helping to force the hand of fate by pushing her to an early grave? Hopefully, Zella, with the help of Dr. Krauss (Tim Scott) will find the answers in which she is seeking as she ventures through a series of bizarre nightmares.