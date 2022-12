Not Available

Ulysses is a hundred-year-old man, he lives alone and is on the verge of death. The last night of his life, he will experience something that will force him to rethink his past, his present and his sight about his reality. Tortured by remorse of guilt, confused by his senile dementia, he must make a last effort to reach his death in freedom or to become a soul in sorrow in eternal return.