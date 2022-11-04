Not Available

Nocturno 29

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Films 59

Portabella’s first feature, co-scripted by poet Joan Brossa, became one of the most influential works of the Barcelona avant-garde, although like all his early films, it circulated only in an underground fashion. Eschewing dialogue, the director constructs a non-narrative story in fragments that reveal the daily lives of an adulterous couple interspersed with a cryptic stream of unrelated imagery. The title of this homage to directors including Eisenstein, Antonioni, Bergman, and Buñuel refers to the 29 “black years” of the Franco dictatorship. — chicago.cervantes.es

Cast

Mario Cabré
Luis Ciges
Antonio Saura
Lucia Bosé

