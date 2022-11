Not Available

The day starts in Lisbon and with it people return to the streets. These men live in a place which is not a home. Martins, the barber from Luanda, Simões with his spears, Manuel and his films and Francisco's silence share a place to rest, a shelter. They have some affinities with the outside world but they communicate through the words that they don't say. Perhaps the differences are clearest in everything that is silenced.