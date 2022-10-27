Not Available

Nodame Cantabile: The Movie II

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Nodame and Chiaki mutually decide that it would be for the best if they parted ways for a while so Nodame can practice for an upcoming competition. However, when things don’t go her way, she gets impatient and depressed. While Nodame is away, Chiaki’s former pianist Rui Son returns to take her place. To make matters worse, Rui and Chiaki are set to play the song Nodame dreams of playing with Chiaki herself: Ravel’s “Concerto in G Minor”.

Cast

Hiroshi TamakiShinichi Chiaki
Ueno JuriMegumi Noda
EitaRyutaro Mine
Asami MizukawaKiyora Miki
Keisuke KoideMasumi Okuyama
Eiji WentzFrank Lantoine

View Full Cast >

Images