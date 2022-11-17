Noddy: Anything Can Happen at Christmas

Not Available

Noah, Aunt Agatha and the other adults are so preoccupied with plans for Christmas that they've turned the holiday into a chore. Truman, the youngest child, decides to escape the chaos by playing outside and runs into Mrs. Santa Claus. Mrs. Claus has come to the Noddy Shop to check up on her favorite toys, especially Warlow, a weasel jack-in-the-box. Mrs. Claus presence affects that adults and they remember that Christmas is a time to bring family and friends together. Meanwhile, in the animated Toyland, Noddy anxiously awaits the arrival of Santa Claus.