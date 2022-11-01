Noddy: Catch a Falling Star

Not Available

Noddy, Tessie Bear and Martha Monkey are on a camping adventure in Toyland when they find a lost little star. They have to help their new little friend get back home and escape the Goblins. With some help from Mr. Sparks, Noddy and his friends make this an adventure to remember. With over 60 minutes of content, Catch a Falling Star includes five "Say It With Noddy" Segments that teach children popular words and phrases in Spanish, French, Russian, Mandarin and Swahili. Episodes Included: - Catch a Falling Star - The Great Goblin Switch - Noddy's Special Treat - Forgive Me Not - Noddy's Lucky Day