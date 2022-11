Not Available

Arrrr… Ahoy me hearties. All aboard for some mighty pirate adventures. Appearances from mermaid friends and pesky pirates… and of course Toyland favourites Skittles, Mr Plod, Tessie and many more. Noddy leaves no shell unturned in his search for adventure. X marks the spot for buried treasure… be sure not to miss out. Features the following episodes: High Tide Noddy's Great Save Yo Ho Noddy Playtime Pirates Noddy and the Lighthouse Noddy and the Jigsaw