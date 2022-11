Not Available

n the 1930s and 40s, American Noel Field saved innumerable lives, and his volunteer work offered hope for refugees and immigrants. A delegate to the League of Nations, Field specialized in peacemaking policies and disarmament. During the Spanish civil war, he associated with anti-Fascists, anarchists and Communists. A colleague of Allen Dulles and close friend of Alger Hiss, Field was under scrutiny for suspicious activities.