Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: iTunes Festival 2012

Not Available

Full Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds live at Roundhouse, London, England. SETLIST: (02:00) - It's Good To Be Free (05:16) - Everybody's On The Run (10:39) - Dream On (15:32) - If I Had A Gun (19:43) - The Good Rebel (24:34) - The Death Of You And Me (28:35) - Freaky Teeth (32:58) - Supersonic (37:33) - D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? (40:42) - I Wanna Live In A Dream In My Record Machine (45:02) - AKA... What A Life! (51:13) - Talk Tonight (56:22) - Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks (1:00:26) - AKA... Broken Arrow (1:04:06) - Half The World Away (1:07:54) - Stranded On The Wrong Beach (1:15:48) - Let The Lord Shine a Light On Me (1:20:28) - Whatever (1:24:51) - Little By Little (1:31:31) - Don't Look Back In Anger