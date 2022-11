Not Available

Set List : (Stranded On) The Wrong Beach, Everybody's on the Run, Lock All the Doors, In the Heat of the Moment, Fade Away, Riverman, The Death of You and Me, You Know We Can't Go Back, Champagne Supernova, The Dying of the Light, AKA... Broken Arrow, Dream On, Whatever, The Mexican, Digsy's Dinner, If I Had a Gun...