Noem My Skollie: Call Me Thief

The story takes place in the 1960’s on the impoverished Cape Flats in South Africa. Four boys form a teenage gang to protect themselves from bullying and rape and almost as soon as their childhood pact is declared do they begin the downward spiral to become hardened gangsters. Some years later the gang leader, Abraham, discovers in jail that he has a gift for telling stories and becomes the prison 'cinema' which earns him respect and status whilst his best friend becomes the concubine of the cell boss. On his release our storyteller begins to write his stories and develops a new lease on life with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny. Meanwhile his gang buddies rope him into the murder of a taxi driver for which they will all be hung if proven guilty.