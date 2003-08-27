Noi the Albino

17 year old Noi drifts through life on a remote fjord in Iceland. In winter, the fjord is cut off from the outside world, surrounded by ominous mountains and buried under a shroud of snow. Noi dreams of escaping from this white-walled prison with Iris, a city girl who works in a local gas staion. But his clumsy attempts at escape spiral out of control.
|Þröstur Leó Gunnarsson
|B. Kristmundsson
|Elín Hansdóttir
|Íris Óskarsdóttir
|Hjalti Rögnvaldsson
|Óskar Halldórsson
|Pétur Einarsson
|Priester
|Tómas Lemarquis
|Nói Kristmundsson
