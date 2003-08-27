2003

Noi the Albino

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 27th, 2003

Studio

Zik Zak Filmworks

17 year old Noi drifts through life on a remote fjord in Iceland. In winter, the fjord is cut off from the outside world, surrounded by ominous mountains and buried under a shroud of snow. Noi dreams of escaping from this white-walled prison with Iris, a city girl who works in a local gas staion. But his clumsy attempts at escape spiral out of control.

Cast

Þröstur Leó GunnarssonB. Kristmundsson
Elín HansdóttirÍris Óskarsdóttir
Hjalti RögnvaldssonÓskar Halldórsson
Pétur EinarssonPriester
Tómas LemarquisNói Kristmundsson

