Luís hates Christmas. In the hospital where she is a doctor, she always offers herself to work for 24 hours in the emergency room on the 24th and 25th of December. When everything gets ready to be another bitter and solitary Christmas, a homeless is taken to the emergency room apparently with a pneumonia, despite refusing treatment. When Luís intervenes, she ends up recognising his father in the homeless man, with whom she cut relations circa 10 years ago.