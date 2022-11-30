Noite Turva

Not Available

When we are younger, things can take on proportions different from what they are in reality. A small grove can appear to be the world’s biggest forest. A game of hide and seek can look like a war. A night can seem to last for an eternity, and a small error can become a tragedy. Two young boys run through the woods apparently playing catch, when one of them goes into hiding. To one-up his opponent, the other one decides to leave and hides the former’s bike, which was his way of returning home. From this simple premise, the film builds a sensorial maze of silences interrupted by night noises, of darkness invaded by the moonlight, in which natural elements take precedence, and the movie’s first image might be menacingly premonitory.