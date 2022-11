Not Available

This collection of indie shorts from West Coast filmmakers Greta Snider and Vanessa Renwick makes for a fascinating cacophony of images and themes, all investigating the notion of personal truth. Displaying talent in a wide range of genres that include drama and documentary, Nomads and No-Zones -- featuring Snider's buzzed-about opus, Hard Core Home Movie -- reveals the joys and miseries of everything from train hopping to the punk-rock scene.