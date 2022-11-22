Nomad's Land: In the Footsteps of Nicolas Bouvier

Not Available

The young director, Gael Metroz, takes the road alone, camera in hand, in the footsteps of Nicolas Bouvier. He discovers that the East is no longer the almost carefree land of the Fifties recounted in l'Usage du Monde: Iran in crises, Pakistan shaken by tribal violence's, Taliban, civil war in Sri Lanka. This world, Bouvier had the usage, seem to have disappeared under the veil of time. Disappointed the director leaves the main road traced by the famous Topolino and continues on the small path with the nomads. In creating his own route, Gael Metroz reveals the writer's philosophy of travel.