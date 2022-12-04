Nommara 17 - නොම්මර 17

Not Available

Nommara 17 (Sinhala: නොම්මර 17) is a 1989 Sri Lankan Sinhala action thriller film directed by Hemasiri Sellapperuma and produced by Preethiraj Weeraratne for Weeraratne Enterprises. It stars Vijaya Kumaratunga, Sanath Gunathilake and Jeewan Kumaranatunga in lead roles along with Mervyn Jayathunga, Freddie Silva and Sabeetha Perera. The music was composed by Ernest Soysa. It is the 691st film in the Sinhala cinema. The film was screened after the assassination of lead actor Vijaya Kumaratunga, which influenced the fans to come and watch his famous movie star for the last time on the silver screen. Thus recorded as one of the huge blockbuster hit in Sinhala cinema, which also won Sarasaviya Award as well. It successfully passed 200 days at theatres.