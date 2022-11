Not Available

During the labour reforms of 2016, in a small French town, the Radial company closes its doors after a bitter strike. Jeansé, Juliette, Bruno, Christine and Pierre meet to ‘celebrate’ their insulting redundancy pay-off. On the way home, Bruno has a violent scuffle at a police roadblock. Non is an anthology film about the contagious and furious protest by a group of workers. People absorbed by madness in the struggle to keep the little dignity they have left.