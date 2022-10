Not Available

After a visit to the Afghan Film Archive in 2012, Goshka Macuga acquired a series of 35mm cut-offs, sent to her via post. Surprisingly they consisted of 19 separate film rolls of censored violent and sexually explicit scenes. Non-Consensual Act (in progress) proposes to re-edit and recontextualise this material and in doing so it reflects on the representation of intimacy, violence, and gender discrimination and its cultural significances.