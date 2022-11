Not Available

Carmela, don Gregorio, Gabriella and Lorella have never met but they have a lot in common. In the mid 60's, at the peak of the great migratory wave, alone or together with their families, they arrived in Switzerland, where they lived for a more or less lengthy period. Four different stories that speak of hopes, dreams, and solidarity. But they also tell of closure, xenophobia, clandestinity and exploitation.