Noční jazdci

Two men of principle face each other. One is backed by a whole, however poor village, the other by the law. It is a conflict that reaches it's climax in the closing shoot-out. Instead of the Wild West, the gunshots go off on the Slovak-Polish border. Michal Docolomansky as the horse smuggler and Radoslav Brzobohaty as the customs officer from Prague meet in Holly's Night Riders in a western-like confrontation set in the insecure years of the newly founded Czechoslovak Republic.