Noncehunter

The story of best mates Gazza and Bazza who are separated by death during the Hillsborough disaster. Gazza goes to hell only to realise that Bazza is still alive after the devil tells him. The devil says he can go on the piss one last time with him again if he brings the devil the souls of a thousand evil nonces and Gazza agrees to do it, and so the devil hands him a demonic, sentient gun and the chatlogs. Only at the end does it reveal that Gazza is no. 1,000.and Bazza puts him out of his misery following a brutal final sting scene.