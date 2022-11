Not Available

When a secret diary containing the names of international terrorists, their handlers and their financiers gets into the open, the terrorists will go to any lengths to get it back before their organization is exposed. Will they succeed, or will their evil plans be thwarted once and for all? Homi Wadia directs this taut thriller, starring Hemant Jha, Kukul Tarmaster, Bijal Mehta, Samir Shah and Viral Doshi.