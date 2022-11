Not Available

The challenges of democracy drive this pair of episodes from Westinghouse's "Studio One" anthology series. John Forsythe stars in "None But My Foe" (1951), a tale of World War II-era paranoia run amok in a small town. Set in 1753, "The Trial of Peter Zenger" (1953) stars Eddie Albert as the real-life title character, whose trial for libel against a corrupt colonial ruler led to the creation of the First Amendment.