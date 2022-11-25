None’s A Ton: A Turkuaz Live Concert Film

Not Available

A live concert film from Brooklyn-based power-funk outfit Turkuaz showcasing their energetic splashes of funk, alternative, rock, R&B, and psychedelia. The none’s ignite an explosion of energy punctuated by neon hues, deft musicality, and show-stopping singalongs with male-female harmonies, strutting guitars, wild horn arrangements, and interminable grooves. Touring incessantly over the better part of the last decade, the group has organically animated a movement of devout followers and graced stages at legendary theaters and festivals across the country and abroad. None’s A Ton encapsulates an exciting era of the band as it evolves into the next decade.