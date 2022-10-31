Nonna Tell Me a Story: Lidia's Christmas Kitchen

Not Available

Through live action footage, colorful animated sequences and original music, Chef Lidia Bastianich brings the story of her own childhood Christmas traditions in Italy to her five grandchildren here in America today. Instead of the elaborately-decorated Christmas trees and presents of today, Lidia shows her grandchildren how she and her family would bring in a fragrant juniper bush and decorate it with edible ornaments (along with the recipes for those edible ornaments). It is a beautiful message of family traditions, not being wasteful, and appreciating nature.