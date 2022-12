Not Available

A documentary meditation on life, art, and sweating. In 1975, Icelandic painter Nonni became the first person to come out publicly in Reykjavik as a homosexual. In response to this adversity he relocated to the country with his partner, where he's now lived reclusively for 30 years. Surrounded by over 200 bunnies, Nonni hosts weekly Native American Sweat Lodge ceremonies in search of acceptance and renewal.