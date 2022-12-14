Nonoko/Kaos No Ma

Not Available

Dancer Nonoko Sato was filmed at Gallery Kaos No Ma (Room/Space of Chaos), an independent project of artist and collector Sunamoto Matuo, who creates strange assemblages with pre-war Japanese cultural debris. The performance was recorded in ambient light on ancient Kodachrome Super 8 and developed by hand using instant coffee and vitamin C. The low sensitivity of the film required extended and variable exposure for each image, creating an uneven and distorted representation of time and motion.