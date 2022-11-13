Noo Hin: The Movie

Not Available

The movie is based upon the popular comic book series in Thailand. Noo-hin comes from a poor town and decides to move to Bangkok in search of fame and wealth. Noo-hin is a good intentioned young lady who stumbles and bumbles throughout life leaving disaster in her wake. In her mind, she is always doing good deeds, feels somewhat unappreciated and is always wondering why she does not get what she deserves. The movie begins with Noo-hin creating little disasters in her hometown. Upon her decision to move to Bangkok for a better life, the townspeople rejoice in her leaving. She arrives in Bangkok and searches for a job. It is at this point in time where she becomes the housekeeper for kuhn Milk. The movie continues to introduce the audience and Noo-hin's new employer to her good-hearted attempts at helping everyone around her, usually with disastrous results!