Noodlebug: Let's Pretend

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Get ready to sing dance and exercise your imagination with NOODLEBUG® in this all-new collection of stories songs and activities set in the world of make-believe! Drawn from the pages of the award-winning LADYBUG® magazine Let's Pretend is a delightful blend of music animation and live-action footage of real preschoolers dressing up role-playing and pretending. Unlock your child's imagination with NOODLEBUG® Let's Pretend - a fanciful journey they'll want to explore time and again.

