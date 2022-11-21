Not Available

Nool Veli is a 1979 Tamil film starring Sarath Babu and Sujatha. The film was a bi-lingual shot simultaneously in Telugu as Guppedu Manasu. Kamal Haasan plays a guest role in this film. The story deals with the crisis of a middle-aged person played by Sarath Babu. He treats a young girl (Saritha) as his daughter. He succumbs to his temptations of weakness and impregnates her in the process. Does he accept the responsibility and father her child or his relationship with his wife (Sujatha) continues in the same way? What could be the condition of the girl taken advantage by a man at a tender age?