Everyday in Halifax, a ceremonial blast fires from a canon. The Noon Gun sends a rattle through the old wooden homes of the North End. Within one of these homes, an elderly woman dotes over her graffiti writer grandson. An interracial couple walk tensely down a side street. A recovering alcoholic cop lectures his street-wizened young partner as they walk the beat. On one day in particular, the Noon Gun blast ties these groups into a sequence of events. As these events unfold, each group’s perspective grows, obscuring reality and ultimately effecting each other’s lives.