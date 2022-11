Not Available

The telefilm weaves a story between Noor played by Noor Khan and Waleed played by Asim Azhar. Whilst belonging to two different worlds, the pair is shown to have a very similar nature. Both of them have step-parents and dwell in a state of inferiority, waiting for something extraordinary to happen in their life. As Waleed is trying tooth and nail to excel in his musical career, Noor vies to be a doctor and struggles against the injustice of her stepmother.