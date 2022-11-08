Not Available

Noorie is a 1979 Hindi movie produced by Yash Chopra, and directed by Manmohan Krishna. Noorie (Poonam Dhillon) lives in the Bhaderwah valleys with her father, Ghulam Nabi (Iftekhar) and her dog Khairoo, she has a boyfriend Yusuf (Farooq Shaikh), they decide to get married, the date is decided and preparations begin. But fate had something else in store. As another villager Bashir Khan (Bharat Kapoor) takes a liking to Noorie and approaches Noorie's father for her hand, to which Ghulam Nabi refuses.