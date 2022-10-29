Set in post Second World War Britain, Noose is the story of black market racketeers who face attempts to bring them to justice by an American fashion journalist, her ex-army fiancée and a gang of honest toughs from a local gym. When a corpse turns up at black market front The Blue Moon Club, Yank reporter Carole Landis starts snooping, much to gang boss Joseph Calleia’s annoyance. And soon there’s a hit man on the way...
|Derek Farr
|Captain Jumbo Hoyle
|Joseph Calleia
|Sugiani
|Stanley Holloway
|Inspector Rendall
|Nigel Patrick
|Bar Gorman
|John Slater
|Pudd'n Bason
|Edward Rigby
|Slush
