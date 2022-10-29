1950

Noose

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1950

Studio

Edward Dryhurst Productions

Set in post Second World War Britain, Noose is the story of black market racketeers who face attempts to bring them to justice by an American fashion journalist, her ex-army fiancée and a gang of honest toughs from a local gym. When a corpse turns up at black market front The Blue Moon Club, Yank reporter Carole Landis starts snooping, much to gang boss Joseph Calleia’s annoyance. And soon there’s a hit man on the way...

Cast

Derek FarrCaptain Jumbo Hoyle
Joseph CalleiaSugiani
Stanley HollowayInspector Rendall
Nigel PatrickBar Gorman
John SlaterPudd'n Bason
Edward RigbySlush

