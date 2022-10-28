Not Available

Nootrukku Nooru is a 1971 Tamil-language suspense thriller film directed and written by K. Balachander. It stars Jaishankar and Lakshmi in the lead with Nagesh, Vijayalalitha and Srividya in other pivotal roles. The story is about a college professor who is accused by three girls for sexual harassment, just before his marriage. But most of the people believe he his innocent. How he going to prove that he's innocent is the story.The film used non linear screen play and could have been the first Indian movie to do so. It brought the noble relationship between teachers and students in a new light never before seen in Indian cinema.