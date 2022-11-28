Nora: English National Ballet

Not Available

Nora is married to Torvald. On the surface, they are a happy couple. Without telling him, a few years ago she took out a loan with Krogstad. Torvald had fallen ill, and their family needed the money so he could travel and recuperate in a better climate. Nora has been hiding this secret ever since. When this decision catches up with her (through blackmail from Krogstad), it reveals a new side to her husband. Nora sees their relationship crumble and her illusions shatter – leading to a life-changing decision.