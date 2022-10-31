Nora's Hair Salon II: A Cut Above

Not Available

The hilarious cast of Nora's Hair Salon is back in this outrageous, bust-a-gut comedy! Featuring familiar faces and fresh new names, Nora's Hair Salon 2: A Cut Above will have you cutting up all over again! As co-owner of Nora's Hair Salon, Lilliana (Tatyana Ali) is in way over her head. When she's not caught up in the daily dramas between her coworkers - the flamboyant stylist Delicious, the hotheaded ex-stripper Xenobia and the outspoken manicurist Ming - Lilliana is busy combing out hair disasters, breaking up client catfights and raising a son on her own. But when the salon's other owner Simone (Stacey Dash) decides to sell the shop and pocket the profits, Lilliana must choose whether to take her cut and run...or stand her ground and fight for a place they all call home.