Blue Note Records will release a new DVD from Norah Jones, entitled Norah Jones and the Handsome Band: Live In 2004, on November 16. Shot August 8 and 9 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the concert film includes performances of several songs from Jones' quadruple platinum 2004 release Feels Like Home and her landmark debut album Come Away With Me. Special guests include Dolly Parton, reprising her duet on "Creepin' In," a standout track from Feels Like Home that was recently nominated for a Country Music Award; Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, who toured with Jones last year; Handsome Band alumnus Kevin Breit; and Richard Julian, another former tourmate of Jones' and co-writer of two songs on 'Feels Like Home.'