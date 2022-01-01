Norah Jones - Feels like Home

Not Available

Feels Like Home is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Norah Jones, released on February 10, 2004, through Blue Note Records. It serves as the follow up to Jones' 2002 breakthrough album, Come Away with Me. At the 47th Annual Grammy Awards the album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. "Sunrise", the album's lead single, won the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. "Creepin' In", featuring Dolly Parton, was also nominated for a Grammy, in the category of Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.