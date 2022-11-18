Not Available

Norah Jones: Live At Ronnie Scott’s. The 9-time GRAMMY award winning singer and songwriter plays an exclusive sold-out show at the world-famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. From September 2017, this wonderfully intimate live performance film sees Norah accompanied on stage by drummer Brian Blade and bassist Christopher Thomas to form a classic jazz trio. The group play tracks from Jones’ sixth solo album Day Breaks, along with a selection of hits from her extensive catalogue.