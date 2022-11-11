نورالدين والبحاره السبعه

Not Available

Othman Abdelbaset suffers from the intervention of his mother-in-law in his life with his wife. He always worries about his assistants in the pancake shop he runs until his mother-in-law succeeds in cutting him off with his wife and turning his life into hell. He thinks of committing suicide and introduces his idea to his aides. The three go to sea to carry out the idea, but one of the sailors sees them leading the boat trip to one of the islands and they are on an adventure inside the Prince of the Island where they fight the bad guys who want to take over the island rule