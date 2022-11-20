Nora's Hair Salon 3: Shear Disaster

Not Available

Delicious (T. Ashanti Mozelle) is in charge of maintaining Nora s legacy and tradition by running & managing the shop. The dysfunctional group of hairstylists consisting of Janelle, Nina, Xenobia, Tashina, and manicurists Ming and Ling are still up to their old antics! One day, reality show producer Charles (Miguel Nuñez) enters the shop. Captivated by the goings-on inside, he proposes that Nora s Hair Salon have its own show. Immediately, the salon crew signs on with hopes of money and fame, but they get more than they bargained for when they learn that Charles has ulterior motives. Now, the crew must come together to see that this reality tape never sees the light of day