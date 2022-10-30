Not Available

Nordstrand

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

NORDSTRAND tells the story of two brothers, Marten and Volker, who meet in their parents' now empty house on the coast. Older brother Marten would like to pick up together their mother from prison where she has been since the death of their violent father years ago. But Volker seems only to have come in order to sell the house. He apparently can't forgive neither his mother nor his older brother for the fact they didn't protect him from the abuse committed by the head of the family.

Cast

Daniel MichelVolker
Martin SchleißMarten
Luise BerndtEnna
Anna Thalbach
Rainer Wöss

View Full Cast >

Images